Love Ani Lorak made a Frank admission (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, performing in Russia, which is credited with an affair with a young sound-producer Egor Gleb, spoke about his feelings in new song “I’m in love”. The artist who does not comment on personal life, sings that she is in love and happy feelings and inspire her.
“It is finished! Happy to present my new song “I’m in love”. Love is my religion. Love is what fills my heart now. Love is something to Live, not to Exist”, — said the singer presenting new work and announcing sensual clip. Teaser happy Carolina, in elegant beige dress, accentuating her slender figure, sings about his feelings, buried in bouquets of flowers and does not hide his emotions.
We will remind, on a new 26-year-old man Ani Lorak is known that he was originally from Kiev. . Now Greg Gleb works in Moscow sound producer in the company, which cooperates with Ani Lorak.
