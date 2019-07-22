“Love at first sight”: the British decided to marry the candelabrum (photos)
A resident of the British city of Leeds, Yorkshire, intends to enter into an informal marriage with the chandelier. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mirror.
It is reported that 35-year-old Amanda liberty bought the chandelier on eBay.
“I spent 400 pounds to bring him from Europe, she says. — It was true love at first sight”.
Amanda gave the name of the candelabra Lumiere and already bought an engagement ring. She claims to care about his appearance and polishes almost every night.
“I know that many believe my attraction to the candle’s weird, but I’m not crazy”, — assured woman.
Shooted in addition, Amanda has other candelabra with which it is associated an open relationship. In the past she was in love with new York the statue of Liberty and even took her name. To maintain a long-distance relationship proved too difficult, so they had to leave.
The newspaper reminds that people are attracted to inanimate objects is called objectophile or objectsecurity. Well-known cases of a resident of Sweden, eklof Berliner-Mauer (Eklöf Berliner-Mauer), 1979 considered themselves the spouse of the Berlin wall, and American women Erika LaBrie (Erika LaBrie), in 2007 entered into an informal marriage with the Eiffel tower. According to a study published in the Electronic Journal of Human Sexuality, more than half of objectpascal suffer from disorders of the autistic spectrum.
