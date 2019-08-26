Love at first sight: the girl married the shaman’s older than her 56 years (photo, video)
Wide publicity in the Western press received an unusual love story of two residents of Indonesia. 27-year-old girl by the name of Nurani married 83-year-old shaman Sudargo of Central Java province. They met about a month ago, in July of this year. Nuraini came to the shaman and healer, along with his parents, who sought his advice in connection with your daughter’s depression. And Nuraini, instantly recovered from depression, was struck by love at first sight.
Indonesia began to look for a reason to once again visit Sudiro, invited him to visit. And then, according to the Mothership, she made him an offer hands and hearts. And he accepted it, although he admitted that originally did not count on romance due to the 56-year age difference.
The wedding was held in traditional national style. In order to get married, the groom’s grandfather and the bride-the girl required the blessing of their families. Relatives of the girl agreed to the marriage is surprisingly easy, what she did not expect. But the native Sudargo, who has eight grandchildren, hesitated to endorse this Union. Children of the shaman (the eldest of whom 51 years old) wanted to know why a young woman chose a husband for someone more age appropriate. However, she managed to convince them of the sincerity of their feelings that Sudargo only designed the destiny narrowed and that she was not interested in his fame and money.
For Nuraini is the first marriage. For Sudargo fourth.
