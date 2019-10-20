Love for a lifetime: 3 Zodiac sign, which can be called monogamous
Men-monogamous, having met the darling suitable, make every effort not to lose my second half and create family. They are half of my life ready to wait for your favorite and don’t go for casual relationships. Even in the event of separation they would be loyal to until death. Among the zodiac signs it is possible to allocate three most loyal of lovers.
Taurus
Taureans by nature are monogamous. The main priority in life for them is and always remains a family. It’s the most stable and loyal partners. For them, a very important aspect of marriage is the mutual understanding and trust. Fall in love at a Mature age. Your feelings do not reveal at first meetings. At first Dating a little shy and quiet. Men need to look to know all about their future life partner and to be convinced of the seriousness of the feelings of both lovers. The bulls have sensitive and passionate temperament, a little sentimental. But surrendering his beloved fully, they require a full commitment instead of your feelings. Over the years, the Bulls even more attached to their women. Their feelings are strengthened and they become capable of more sublime things. Love once and forever faithful to his beloved all his life.
Leo
Any woman caught near the Lion, can happiness, understanding, love and care. Romance is in their blood. The male lion great family man, and a great companion for life who loves her darling and takes care of the children. Leo is always the center of attention of women, friendly and welcoming. But it remains inaccessible and closed, does not admit to itself anybody, until you meet your beloved. Fleeting passions, they are not welcome. The most important thing in life for Leo to be close to his beloved, to give her the opportunity to feel like a real and desirable woman. They do not need quiet and boring relationship, they want constant bursts, explosions and fireworks. Will forgive his beloved to any whims and whims, to give a variety of gifts, to make pleasant surprises.
Capricorn
People born under this sign brings together patient desire for a positive outcome in all endeavors. By nature, Capricorn is monogamous, he is a reliable support for your favorite. At first glance, the Capricorn aloof and reserved people, they seem to be proud and independent. These men are characterized by a high degree of concentration on the emotional side of life, in matters of love and its affections. Men carefully choose their life partner and in no hurry to marry. Fiancee should have a decent education, to have good manners, sure to please parents. They are reserved in matters of expression, but tend to faithfulness and constancy. If a woman could be interested in a Capricorn in love relationship it will be for the preference of physical intimacy, and feelings. Sensitive development of such men later and slow than other zodiac signs. As soon as the feelings of Capricorn are clearly formed, they are very strong and durable. Family relationship with this man is always successful and happy. Capricorn I can forgive his beloved even treason.