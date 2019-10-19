Love horoscope for the week from 21 to 27 October 2019
Astrologers have shared their secrets to attracting love for each sign of the Zodiac for a week from 21 to 27 October. Love horoscope will tell you how best to set priorities in mid-autumn.
On the street it’s cold out, but that is no reason for the Blues and bad mood. In the sky — Venus in Scorpio and Mars in Libra. The first is responsible for mood swings and jealousy, the second for sensitivity and impulsivity. Experts dailyhoro.ru suggest to prepare yourself and to treat current events with irony, then everything will go smoothly and without incident. Provide harmony and comfort, surrounded by loved ones love, withheld yourself from rash and read the horoscope for each Sign.
Aries
The insidious theme of the week is jealousy. Unforeseen circumstances, attracted “for ears” suspicion, unfounded doubts can leave Rams in disbelief: where did the trust in a pair? This mood will provide the active Neptune, forcing him to become sad and begin to doubt yourself. Astrologers advise to prepare for this situation in order not to destroy the relationship. To avoid problems will help joint activities and communication.
Taurus
Venus in Scorpio, and therefore, vulnerable place can become a personal life. This week a possible radical change: the scandals, the breakups, loud arguments, or the unexpected return of a former lover. Taurus is better to be prepared. If possible, replenish energy and meditate to quickly navigate in difficult situations.
Gemini
Gemini astrologers advised to meet a week maximum relaxed and in a good mood. Venus will increase the risk of exacerbation of past problems, conflicts, disputes, negative feelings and other calamities. From the spleen, which this week may relate to many, the Twins will save the society a loved one in a relaxed romantic atmosphere. You can go to the cinema for the premiere or to attend the party, the main thing is not to escalate the problem, sitting at home.
Cancer
Mars in Libra suggests Cancers: something went wrong with a partner or fans in social networks. Alas, but the planet-antagonist of the add symptoms: lowering of mood, about fears, painful emotions — is not the best way affect the relationship. Energy background change difficult, so astrologers recommend to wait a problematic period, to be calm and to resolve any problems with a trusted conversations.
Leo
This week the Sun will enter Scorpio, forcing the lions to remember that they are very selfish and arrogant. The mood can vary: the Lions will then swear, to cry, to sulk. Most are unlucky to those who fall under their hot hand. But, according to astrologers, this mood is partly helpful: it will be possible to say something meaningful, to show her true feelings and weaknesses. It is possible to overcome misunderstandings and to bring relations to a new level.
Virgin
The presence of Mars in Libra portends an unexpected situation, which usually show only in romantic movies. No, no tragedies would not, but circumstances will force to be fidgety, especially Virgins who are in a serious relationship. Week is associated with a force majeure in love, so it pays to be alert and to postpone new acquaintances and dates. If you have a loved one, then you need to spend the maximum of time: it will bring. If there is consolation to be found in creativity.
Libra
Libra this week are experiencing the effects of two planets: Venus and Mars. If they expect to improve relations or problem solving, then, alas, astrologers warn that in these subjects, they are waiting for some kind of disappointment or unexpected events. Perhaps, instead of harmony Scales are waiting for the difficulties and conflicts. In order not to drown in the negative, it is recommended to work with energy.
Scorpio
In Scorpio cluster of planets. It tells about the large number of events and experiences. Will not be bored. Great if lonely Scorpios can someone to meet you: meeting can develop into a gripping novel. Family and lovers representatives Sign astrologers recommend to focus on communication and correspondence. Tender messages in the lunch hour — a great treatment for a dying passion.
Sagittarius
Activation of Neptune promises a very delicate subject. If the archers have something to hide from your partner, then this week’s secrets are safe. Secretive representatives of the Sign astrologers advised to be vigilant and cautious. The rest you can reveal all your cards. Your frankness will bring dramatic changes in his personal life. Perhaps there are new reasons to be together, get to become closer or receive forgiveness. The main the good news is that these changes are for the better.
Capricorn
Mars in Capricorn promises something new in relationships with others or with a loved one. Possible big surprise, to the extent that a colleague with whom you are familiar 10 years, be a secret admirer. In General, the week will surprise both family and single Sign representatives. It is important to note that, of all the zodiac circle Capricorns now have more luck just. In their life happen dramatic, but very favorable change.
Aquarius
Perhaps this week Aquarius will have to solve some serious issues at home. The chance to settle all the difficult moments and ambiguous situations is very high, and if there is interest in improving relations, it is possible to raise this question. Reinforced Neptune suggests that now is to look to those around you: maybe there is someone who secretly loves, or the partner has some secrets. In any case, it makes sense to develop your intuition and observe.
Fish
First Fish to fully feel the negative influence of Venus in Scorpio. Possible fateful encounter, unexpected events and personal problems that will unsettle. Astrologers suggest to strengthen the energy, not to lose faith in themselves because of the obstacles encountered. A great idea can become communication with your partner or family on urgent topics: loved ones will hear and try to understand.