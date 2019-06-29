Love horoscope from Pavel Globa for 2019: one of the signs of the Zodiac will find happiness
Astrologer Pavel Globa continues to share very valuable information with all who believe in the influence of heavenly bodies on our lives. This time he told about one of the signs of the Zodiac will definitely gain in 2019 happiness and love. Not everyone was lucky, but remember that not only the characters from the list have the right to happiness — just it will be easier.
Leo
You need to start a movement from the metropolis in the opposite direction — in the lap of nature will be much easier to meet the same man, also running away from excessive noise and polluted air. Besides, increase the degree of hazard and do not give up your friend suggestions.
Virgin
Often go for walks, walk around town, expect something new and interesting during this walk you will find the right person. Scorpio Ultimate rationality must give way to emotions and desire not to perform, but to experience the world around us. When you get to a whole new level of openness and emotion to meet and love so be prepared.
Gemini
Love relationships will remind the epic Saga, because at each stage of their construction you have to be attentive and focused – it will be difficult, but interesting.