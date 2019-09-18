Love horoscope: what we want is not always what we need
Each of us expects from the relationship any special manifestations. But what does this horoscope? Match your expectations with what should be the representative of your Zodiac sign?
Aries
What you want
As a rule – to be proud of and to brag about their partner. He was the most beautiful, the most striking and irresistible. When you walk down the street with him and everybody freezes in admiration.
You are filled with passion, so you expect the same intensity of attitude on the part of the second half.
What you need
Actually you need something else: that the partner was not boring, and most importantly – do not quit in difficult times. The fact that a passionate partner to be the same as you – a real volcano. But this is not exactly what you need. Or rather, absolutely contraindicated in terms of the prospects of relations.
Aries is more appropriate loved one who will always be there and will be able to bravely “take on” the whole of their fire and explosive temper.
Taurus
What you want
Your romantic nature is drawn to partners who will worship and extol. As if you are God, without flaws and shortcomings.
Thus my beloved man should be “is also perfect”, but if something wrong is bound to change.
What you need
First and foremost is to understand that the basis of any relationship is mutual respect. Neither you nor your partner are not ideal (as well as all the people on the Ground). So you have to work together on the relationship, trying to do so that everyone was free and easy.
But to force someone to change, confident in their own “Holiness” – is a dangerous delusion. Where there is coercion – vanishing love.
Gemini
What you want
You really expect too much from their partner. Want to he was both very smart, and funny, and chaste, and dissolved under certain circumstances… That is the duality of your nature requires exactly the same partner. So you go through life as twins!
What you need
However, your partner double – a completely inappropriate pair of identical Twins. You need, first and foremost, the truly wise life partner who will understand and listen.
For a stable relationship the Twins need someone who will complement you, not be an exact copy. In the second case, relationships – virtually no chance.
Cancer
What you want
Cancer – very sensitive heart. Therefore, the representatives of this sign dream of a partner that will always know what they want. Only such format of relations they consider ideal.
What you need
However, you need a completely different type of partner. Your partner should be a man who will always remain loyal and honest with you. Not painted ideal which will be able to read the thoughts and anticipate desires.
You want someone who will always help and support, next to with whom you will feel comfortable and safe.
Leo
What you want
Naturally, the representatives of this sign want a partner who will constantly praise and flatter their Ego sweet compliments. Enthusiastic and loyal fan. He contributed to the rising popularity of a Lion, and that partner could always boast of at the event.
What you need
Think about it, Lions! You need a completely different person! Loyal and honest in the first place. It needs to motivate you to develop and praise, but not to cave in and fill the undeserved compliments.
You need a favorite that will tell the truth when you need to. After all, it’s for your own good. At the same time, he should be able to love and forgive, because the Lions sometimes – Oh, how easy!
Virgin
What you want
Virgin want an independent and clever partners, who will always be around, but at the same time can provide much-desired freedom. That is two in one: it seems to be together, but absolutely free.
What you need
If you think, you will understand that you need a man who will appreciate and respect. The one who will make you happy. The hotel will be quiet and safe.
Libra
What you want
You dream about what you will be the envy of all around. After all, you have to become the most cute and adorable couple! But what good is such a “partner trophy” if it absolutely will not you understand? It’s not a Museum piece!
What you need
In fact, you need a partner who will be a free and easy – to talk, to walk, to have fun. He should be able to listen, understand, empathize.
And most importantly – to be able to maintain and instill confidence that together you can conquer the world!
Scorpio
What you want
Which of the another of the signs of the Zodiac so obsessed with power, how are you? Scorpio wants exceptionally humble and patient partner.
What you need
The partner who fell to his knees before you with emotion is fictional and absurd novel. In real life you need a boyfriend who will appreciate for what you really are.
He will be loyal and will not betray. But not because of fear or “accustomed” to obey, because he loves and cares.
Sagittarius
What you want
Archers – owners of free spirit and brooked no part of the soul. So they fear the very idea of conservative and traditional ways. They want the same wild and untamed partner.
What you need
However, you need a partner who will make life a little stability. However, he should understand and respect your desire for freedom. This is possible if he is able to truly love and to forgive.
Capricorn
What you want
Capricorns dream about partner who will not create problems. That is – he seems to be there, but at the same time it does not and is not distracting. Also favorite person needs to work on relations constantly and persistently, because Capricorn there are more important things to do.
What you need
In fact, you need someone who will decorate your life more bright colors and will regularly save from bouts of pessimism.
Such a “positive” – that’s what you need!
Aquarius
What you want
You want all dealt exclusively with the partner. All the boring and mundane is not for you. The Aquarius is extremely important freedom in a relationship, he seeks always to be himself and to anyone not to get attached too much.
What you need
In the real world you want someone who will provide the independence that is different from complete freedom. Only in this format can do what you want, and keep a stable relationship.
Your partner needs to be intelligent and well-rounded. Aquarius is the man, near whom you can grow and develop. Best friend in the world!
Fish
What you want
Fish want a life like a fairy tale. So you are looking for in a partner some incredible features not found in other people. Often you are drawn to the outsiders – to be able to fix them.
What you need
But real life is entirely different. You need a partner who will be strong enough and self-sufficient, to work hard and to correct the deficiencies. Loved one who will never leave, beside him like a stone wall.
Your “water” needs stability, Fish. So losers are not your option.