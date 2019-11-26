Love is alive: LJ and Nastya Ivleva have decided not to divorce
Struck just over a week ago fans the news that Nastya Ivleva and LJ on the verge of divorce (or even divorce) have caused confusion in their hearts.
Fans of TV presenter and rapper have long lamented the fact that their Pets took off his wedding ring and unsubscribed from each other in Instagram.
Now, it seems that the conflict is settled, and Ivlieva and LJ have decided not to file for divorce, writes seldomnews.
According to journalists, the fresh photos of celebrities in the networks reappeared “obruchalnoe” and mutual subscriptions of young people restored.
At the same time, Anastasia and Alexei do not show activity in the accounts of each other — apparently, the relationship has not been established to the end, and only go “on the mend”.
We will remind, earlier it was supposed that the LJ had a mistress — Era Istrefi, singer from Kosovo. Fortunately, it seems that the Roman did not have time to go far and is already finished.
As previously reported “FACTS” in spite of “reconciliation” with his beloved wife, the Russian rapper LJ will not be able to visit Ukraine next three years. SBU banned Alexei Usenko entry into our country.
