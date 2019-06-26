Love is in the air: pregnant Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds in Boston

One of the brightest and happiest couples in Hollywood — 31-year-old Blake lively and 42-year-old Ryan Reynolds is enjoying a wonderful time waiting for the addition to your family. In late summer the pair will become parents for the third time. Now they are raising two daughters (James and Inez) and live in new York, often traveling around the United States.

So, yesterday the couple was spotted in Boston, and Ryan shared in his romantic instagram photos, which convey the feeling of peace and family harmony. The couple got to walk around the city and took pictures in front of one of the buildings. Blake chose for prom black dress in white dots and sneakers, and Ryan chose to wear a dark blue jumper and jeans.

