Love: LJ threw a nasty Ivlievu for the young singer
Yesterday, November 21, idol of youth, the rapper LJ and popular TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivlieva, the wedding which was recently reported by the media, broke up.
About it writes “Express newspaper”.
The publication says that the initiator of this step was a musician who became interested in another girl, the young singer Era Istrefi.
LJ and Era have even cooperated — not so long ago they recorded a joint song. Also the source reports that Aleksei and Anastasia ceased to appear in public together to publish a joint photo and video and even wear my wedding rings.
In addition, earlier Nastya Ivleva admitted that she had no family life.
Recall that Anastasia and Alexei have repeatedly demonstrated their feelings, the passion, the sincerity in their relationship. Nastya is rare, but aptly in his interview told about the merits of the elect. Ivlieva repeatedly visited the concerts of the Ij, appearing in the VIP rooms and backstage, they often traveled together abroad and even made twin tattoos. And recently, they even started wearing in public, your wedding bands, thus confirming that they either have already played a secret wedding, or plan to do so.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russian rapper LJ will not be able to visit Ukraine next three years. SBU banned Alexei Usenko entry into our country.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter