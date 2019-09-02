Love without borders: lesbians from India and Pakistan got married in traditional national…
Lesbian couple decided to prove that love knows no boundaries and that the friendship between the warring peoples is possible. Saima Ahmad from Pakistan and Bianca Mailey, Indian in origin (which in the veins also flows the blood of Columbia), officially married in California.
Both were in traditional national costumes: Bianca — in a beautiful Sari from a well known Asian designer Bilal Hussain Kazimov, with ornaments of gold and pearls, Saima — in the black, gold embroidered men’s sherwani outfit, which is worn by the grooms in South Asian countries.
On the eve of the lovers also had all the traditional wedding ceremony — including struck on hands, mehndi — henna.
According to the newspaper Metro, Muslim, Ahmad and professing Christianity Mailey met in the United States.
Their Union provoked a lively response on social media. “Despite the tension over Kashmir, this marriage is a positive step in strengthening Indo-Pakistani relations. Good luck to the pair. And congratulations” “what a wonderful love. For her, indeed, has no boundaries,” wrote commentators.
