“Love you”: the daughter Zavorotnyuk brought her to the hospital a balloon (video)
The daughter of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who is in intensive care at a Moscow hospital, brought my mom a balloon with the most important words.
Reported by Mash.
22-year-old Anya got on the camera of the correspondent of the channel, when he went to visit his mother. The girl looked around and carried the ball with the words: “I love you this much”.
“The whole country hopes that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk can go on the mend, and watching her health”, — writes the channel.
However, people think differently. They believe that the car crash no one and nothing will help. “You can hope for with such a diagnosis, and state of Affairs??! Stupid and ridiculous”, write the commentators.
Recall that the Zavorotnyuk stage four brain cancer. The doctors refused treatment. The actress is in a deep coma.
