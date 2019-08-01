Loved both men and women: Svetlana Alexievich blew network a Frank recognition
Well-known Belarusian writer Svetlana Aleksievich made an unexpected confession that “in my life loved both women and men.” She stated this in an interview with Gazeta Wybrcza.
“Love is love. It is important that the miracle happened, and with whom — this is less important. I loved life and women and men,”she said.
In an interview with Polish media Aleksievich told about the book, writing which she started a few days ago.
According to her, initially she had planned to describe 50 female and 50 male love stories, but after three years realized that he could not “reach men”.
“What I write about them, can be interesting, but superficial and banal. This is not literature of a high class. I did not get to ask them. Seriously, I could write a story about the love of women”, — said the writer.
We will remind, in August of 2018 nationalists in Odessa blew off a meeting with Svetlana Aleksievich, which you made in the “Purgatory” of the site “Peacemaker”.
