Loved Kate Middleton accused of trying to cash in on the birthday Meghan Markle (photo)

Loved Kate Middleton accused of trying to cash in on the birthday of Meghan Markle, who on August 4, celebrated its 38 anniversary. Kate’s parents, owners specializing in the sale of party supplies company Party Pieces, Carole and Michael Middleton released shortly before this event, personalized greeting banners. “Our wide range of personalized photo banner is perfect for celebrating birthdays, girls and boys… Make a personal touch by adding a name and age, or request your own message and photo of the birthday boy or girl,” reads the advertisement that accompanies the example of a picture with the banner “happy birthday, Megan!”.
Thus, according to the publication Daily Star, the Middletons invited to shoot in advertising model of mixed race resembling Markle. The name written on the poster as Megan — at the time, in the name of the wife of Prince Harry there is a letter H — Meghan. However, fans of the star of the series “Force majeure” is not convinced. Fans Markle in social networks decided that the Middletons are trying to capitalize on the popularity of the Duchess of Sussex. “They always attach themselves to any event from Royal life. It’s just a shame,” wrote netizens.
. Three days after the birth of baby Archie owned by his company Boomf has sent to its loyal customers via e-mail letters, which, with its numerous references to Archie, was advertised new product. The letter was titled: “Boy, Oh, boy — that was a surprise!”, plus the smiley face at the sight of the newborn. And in the text of the letter stated: “This royally exciting week when a family has a newborn. Every parent deserves to have his little Prince or Princess was showered with colourful confetti. Celebrate and congratulate them by sending something new…”.
Carol and Michael Middleton
“FACTS” also wrote that mother Kate Middleton was accused of brutality and abuse of staff.
