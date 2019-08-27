Loved wrapped in the Russian flag: the network has found a provocative photo of the controversial Alina Pash
The network has found another provocative photo of Ukrainian singer Alina Pash (Pash Alina), who previously surprised the Ukrainians rap between the verses of the anthem of Ukraine during the March of Dignity.
So, in Instagram singer in 2012 was published a photo, which she posed in a jacket, resembling the flag of Russia.
Outerwear white-blue-red angry subscribers girls, what they wrote in the comments.
The singer replied in the words of Taras Shevchenko: “And I and my learning, and others do not disdain”. Later, Alina deleted the comment, but netizens managed to take a screenshot.
Earlier, netizens found on the page of Alina Pash photo on the background of the Kremlin, as well as records and images, which suggests that the singer drove to the occupied Crimea through Moscow.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter