“Lovely Lisa”: the daughter of the prima Donna Maxim Galkin “catch the light” during yoga…
The daughter of Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva Lisa is a talented child and, importantly, hardworking. For that it may take, all of it is easy, beautiful and fun. In this case fans of the family of Alla Pugacheva became convinced once again, when the Pope showed how Lisa tries to practice yoga, writes “Vokrug”.
Probably several times she watched as the adults are practicing this kind of exercise so going to
gym, the first thing spread on the floor, a yoga Mat, sat on it, legs crossed in Turkish hands folded in mudra. And said that now will catch the light.
Lifting up the face, Elizabeth is really quite expertly began to perform breathing exercises. It is obvious that the girl is seriously engaged in yoga and not one day.
Her brother Harry is the lesson seemed boring and he tried to stop his sister “to catch the sunlight.”
“Finally we found the light,” he laughed tirelessly. Lisa, turning to his brother for “you”, quietly asked: “Let me focus, Harry.”
Brother didn’t let up, he clearly felt that the sister is busy completely frivolous case. “Well, catch the light?” — at some point shouted the boy and ran towards Lisa. Maxim Galkin broke down and also made a comment to his son.
And though the boy managed to destroy my sister, users admired the persistence with which Lisa worked on exercises.
“Beautiful child”, “the joie de vivre of Lisa’s charms”, “this girl you can see forever”, “Pretty Lisa, gorgeous as always”, — write fans of the famous family.
Recall children 70-year-old Alla Pugacheva and 43-year-old Galkina 5 years. They both do swimming and French. Now with mom and dad children are in Jurmala, where the family stays every summer. They do a lot of walking, spend their time actively and meet with friends — for example, with Laima Vaikule.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of the prima Donna has won fans hair with “curls” — seeing her, the fans decided that it “looks just like Pugachev in his youth.”
