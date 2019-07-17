Lover of Viktor Pavlik hinted at a wedding (photo)
53-year-old singer Viktor Pavlik and 25-year-old Katya Repacova for which he left the family, no longer hiding their relationship. Although comments in the “FACTS” the actor said he did not intend to make their feelings on the audience and to discuss their development, his fiancee hinted at a wedding. Kate, a part-time concert Director Pavlik, has posted some romantic photos with your beloved, and also showed the ring on the ring finger, like a wedding.
“What’s this about shooting. Guess who got the gift” — intrigued Repacova.
And previously under the Victor, she wrote: “in joy and not joy. On the road any old age”.
One of the photos she’s posing in a soft cream dress that looked like a wedding but without a ring on her ring finger.
Fans of the couple decided that Victor and Kate that he could secretly get married and wish them in the comments happiness.
“I really like you as a couple! So cute. Happiness to you”, “Be happy and love each other” “I wish you happiness! The happiness in this world”, — wrote under the photo. Also Kate gets from the haters who attacked her with accusations that she broke up the family.
Recall, the novel of Viktor Pavlik and Katy Repacholi lasts for three years. The singer left his wife Larissa moved to the apartment to concert Director.
“We don’t give interviews on this topic. It’s still very personal. With Larissa we broke up and preserved friendships, I will always be grateful to her for everything, I will support and do their son and all that is in my power. So life was that we met up with Katya and truly loved each other. We want everyone to be happy”, — said Viktor Pavlik “the FACTS”.
Behind the artist’s three marriages and three children. He married for the first time in 18 years the girl Lida, who soon bore him a son Alexander. But this marriage did not last long. New wife Pavlik was Svetlana, who gave him a daughter Christina. But this marriage has cracked. With the advent of the popularity of the Victor was a great success with women, and soon had an affair with a dancer Larissa, who became his third wife. She bore him a son Paul, who is now 19 years old. The guy is struggling with cancer. After treatment in Israel, he went to the amendment.
