Lover of Viktor Pavlik showed how they rest
October 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Recently Catherine Repacova not much spoiled their fans with joint photos with her lover Viktor Pavlik. Writes Politeka, this time she decided to make an exception and showed pictures from the trips.
It should say that they chose a café and ordered the burgers. Details, Catherine has published in the Stories section on his page in Instagram. To exit the girl chose a trendy sweater with a leopard print.
One shot of he and Viktor Pavlik, who was drawn to the menu in the cafe. Unfortunately, users are unable to comment on such beautiful photos.