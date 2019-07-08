Lovers of fried fish at risk to suffer from a stroke
People who often eat fish have an increased risk of stroke, the study showed scientists from the United States.
The doctors unanimously advise to use the fish to improve and maintain health. Thus, the American heart Association recommends eating a eating fatty fish twice a week – this product stands out primarily as a source of omega-3 fatty acids. The British heart Association and the Institute of nutrition of RAMS are also advised to eat fish high in omega-3 in the prevention of heart attack.
However, the study by researchers from Emory University (USA) pointed out the relationship between love fried fish and increased risk of stroke. Experts analyzed data from the survey involving 675 people 21 age (median) 65. People answered questions about your diet and including questions from the consumption of shellfish, tuna, fried and not fried fish. Then the participants of the survey were monitored.
Correlating the results of questionnaires with histories of volunteers, the experts stated that the probability of stroke was highest in those study participants that all of the seafood used in food is mostly fried fish.
According to scientists, although the high content of fatty acids omega-3 in fish can reduce the risk of stroke, frying fish leads to the loss of valuable natural fatty acids. The experts came to the conclusion that eating fried fish two or more times a week does not benefit the heart, but rather associated with increased risk of stroke and early death from heart disease.