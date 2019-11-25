Lovers or friends? Talking about photos Justin Timberlake and Alicia Wainwright
Fans of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (star married to 2012) in the confusion, the network appeared photos and video of 38-year-old Timberlake holding hands with 30-year-old alisha Wainwright.
Footage, currently circulating on the network, were taken by the paparazzi in New Orleans. Currently, there are shootings of the film “Palmer” (Palmer), which is removable Timberlake and Wainwright. And, according to a source close to the actors, all the talk about their romance is just speculation that has nothing to do with the truth.
On that balcony was the whole company. Nothing there happened. Justin and alisha together star in the movie “Palmer”, they are very cool. And everyone at the party just rested.Perhaps this little video someone something and considered, but in reality, it was anything but. There were a lot of people — their team members and friends. They all know each other. There was nothing,— said the source People.
Representative Wainwright was also quick to comment on the rumors:
There are no grounds for such assumptions. Currently, they are working together on a project. This evening there were not only they, but the entire crew.
Recently, by the way, Timberlake said in an interview about his close connection with the wife:
From the beginning I felt that she was my person. But we were very young. We just spent time together, without risking anything. Before the wedding I thought, “Yeah, she’s the one who I want to be in the same boat, and when we pick up a rapid flow, we will hold fast to each other. Do you know how to row? I — Yes, I think you are too. Let’s try”.
Justin also noted that family and fatherhood changed him completely:
When you find your man, it’s like a baptism. You say to yourself, “no turning back”. You know? I will not return back. Fatherhood is like this,
the singer confessed, raising a Beaten 4-year-old son Silas.