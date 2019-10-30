Lovers tourists got in a fight at the airport bus: the network got the video
A couple from the UK, going to relax on the Spanish resorts, demonstrated the companions, why do Brits often include ratings of the most insufferable tourists. To celebrate their first holiday together, the couple started back in the plane and missed not one of those. Alcohol abuse ended expected: the man and the woman made a hideous drunken brawl on the bus on the way from the plane to the terminal. Brawlers was calmed down only after police arrived.
The incident happened on the Ryanair flight from Birmingham to Alicante on October 26. Immediately after landing the ship in Spain, the couple had an argument escalated into a fight. Camera in the bus caught a man lying on the floor, and the companion beats him with his fists. Later, the British managed to climb. Slightly recovering himself, he began to beat the female partner, causing sharp blows to the head.
Passengers tried to reason with the drunk couple and to break up the fighting, but to no avail. Later, describing the incident to the police, witnesses said that in their experience, the couple started Dating relatively recently and just have not learned how to solve conflicts peacefully, without raising a hand. Unruly passengers were detained by militiamen.
We will remind, earlier it was released a ranking of the best cities in Europe for gastroturizm, which came to Kiev, and the most popular tourist destinations among residents of Ukraine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter