Low back pain: main causes and treatment
Named as the main causes of degenerative disc disease and methods for effective treatment.
Treatment of osteoarthritis should include painkillers, drugs to improve blood circulation and metabolic processes in the spine. Of great importance also diet and healthy lifestyle.
Only a comprehensive approach to treatment can ease the patient’s condition.
Features of the disease osteochondrosis
Osteochondrosis is a metabolic degenerative disease of the spine with a lesion of joints, intervertebral discs and ligamentous apparatus. The disease is characterized by chronic progressive course. The disease is the imbalance between the processes of recovery and destruction of cells in hyaline cartilage of the intervertebral discs, leading to disruption in the functioning of the spine as a whole.
The cause of osteoarthritis are age-related metabolic disorders in the spine in combination with microtrauma, resulting from the increased loads on the spine in everyday life, poor diet, stress. All this leads to premature wear and flattening of the intervertebral discs and the development of inflammatory processes and complications such as protrusion or herniated disc.
Depending on the locations of most lesions of the spine osteochondrosis can manifest as pain in the spine, limited movement, loss of sensitivity. When the herniated disc suddenly appear severe pain in the spine, significant limitation of mobility in the spinal segments. Pain can radiate into the limbs in the form of electric current, aching or burning.
Sometimes the pains are not intense or absent because of the protective tension of muscles that block movement in the damaged segment of the spine. In this case, it is a gradual increase of weakness and muscle atrophy (decrease in muscle size), leading to disability.
Basic principles of treatment of osteochondrosis
Treatment of degenerative disc disease is conservative. A herniated disc can be treated as conservatively and efficiently.
Part of conservative treatment of osteochondrosis should enter painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs, means for the improvement of metabolic processes in the cartilaginous tissue of the intervertebral discs, tools to improve blood circulation in the spine, the means of relieving muscle spasm in the spine.
In addition, the patient should eat right and lead a healthy lifestyle, avoiding high loads on the spine and stress.
Analgesic and anti-inflammatory treatment of degenerative disc disease
As painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs in osteochondrosis is most often used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory painkillers (NSAIDs) – diclofenac, ibuprofen, Nise, and others. When expressed pain these drugs are in the form of injections, with moderate – in the form of dosage forms for oral administration.
With very strong pain make procaine blockade, impose a 50% analgin, reopirin. Enhances the effect of anesthetic drugs vitamin B12 (cyancobalamin) in high doses by subcutaneous injection.
NSAIDs applied topically in the form of painkillers gels and ointments (e.g. voltaren emulgel). Topically, you can apply an application, consisting of a 50% solution of Dimexidum, 0.5% solution of novocaine and hydrocortisone. Such an application well reduce inflammation and pain.
Analgesic effect also provide drugs that relieve muscle spasm in the spine – myolastan, mydocalm.
Treatment aimed at the restoration of metabolism in the spine
Osteochondrosis part of a comprehensive treatment must include tools that enhance the metabolic processes in the cartilage – chondro. Regular use of these drugs can stop the destruction of the intervertebral discs. Such drugs include:
drugs, which include glucosamine sulfate (DONA, viatril, artril, Astelin ) — make up the deficit glucosamine in the body, stimulate the synthesis chondroitinase acid – substances necessary for proper metabolism in the cartilage tissue;
drugs, containing chondroitin sulfate (symptoms, structum) – restores the metabolism in the cartilage tissue;
drugs, which include hyaluronic acid (hyaluronan, sinix, ostenil) – the substance that gives cartilage elasticity;
— preparations consisting of different substances that strengthen cartilage and inhibiting the activity of the enzyme that destroys hyaluronic acid – mucopolysaccharides, peptides, amino acids, potassium, calcium (asked);
— drugs of vegetable origin stimulates the synthesis of substances necessary for normal condition of cartilage; these include drugs of avocado and soybean (piascledine 300).