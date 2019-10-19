Low blood pressure: than it can threaten?
Better if blood pressure is low, rather than high, it will say many doctors. But in some cases low blood pressure can be a sign of a serious disease, sometimes an upcoming heart attack.
It is well known that the ideal blood pressure ranges from 120 to 80 mm Hg. About low blood pressure doctor says with the following (according to who):
Women from 100 to 60 mm Hg.
Men — from 110 to 70 mm Hg.
Too low blood pressure from a medical point of view is divided into different forms depending on the reasons.
Primary, constitutional low blood pressure. They are young, tall and very slender women who don’t exercise. For the occurrence of primary hypotension no clear trigger.
Secondary hypotension — low blood pressure, which occurs as a result of certain circumstances or diseases. Usually with this type of low pressure closely linked to lifestyle and bad habits. So, intoxication alcohol, nicotine, narcotic, ultraviolet light, chemicals may cause vasodilatation and drop the blood pressure.
The habit to drink too little water also leads to lower blood pressure – most often in the elderly.
In addition, the negative pressure can be the consequence of diseases, in particular endocrine disorders, thyroid conditions, cardiovascular disease, associated with a decrease vasoreactivity (the ability of vessels to expand and contract as needed), as well as neurogenic disorders, occurring, for example, in diabetes.
Also to the drop in blood pressure are involved, high doses of antihypertensive drugs such as ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers or calcium antagonists.
Orthostatic hypotension. From a medical point of view, it is the third factor lowering the pressure of the leading. The violations are typical symptoms. When a person stands up and his body takes a vertical position, his results are “upper” and “lower” pressure falling sharply – just 10-20 points. When a person is sitting or lying down, the symptoms disappear. Experts believe that the causes of this type of hypotension is largely the same, with the causes of secondary hypotension.
How dangerous is low blood pressure? For young and generally healthy people, low blood pressure is not a problem. Often with growing up pressures have normalized.
Aging low blood pressure can become more dangerous. For example, in the elderly it increases the risk of falling.
In addition, low blood pressure can be dangerous for people who develop cardiovascular disease, particularly coronary heart disease. If patients with borderline coronary artery stenosis blood pressure falls below 120 or below 110 mm Hg.St., this increases their risk of a heart attack.
At the same time in heart failure low blood pressure – is a plus.
What helps against low blood pressure? First, you need to deal with the causes of hypotension: the decrease of pressure leads to the disease, then you need to treat it.
As available measures for the prevention of low blood pressure is recommended:
- Drinking enough water throughout the day;
- Drink less alcohol and not Smoking;
- To avoid the scorching sun;
- Train your vessels using a contrast shower.
- Maintain at least the minimum level of physical activity.