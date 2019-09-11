Low blood pressure: the doctors called the new danger
In some people low blood pressure is not accompanied by painful symptoms, while in others it may significantly affect the health and quality of life.
This deviation is diagnosed when the pressure drops to 100 on level 70, not as a temporary phenomenon, and chronically.
It is not too much under-pressure doctors are more favorably. In their opinion, it is much less dangerous factor for human health than high blood pressure. When the pressure decreases to the second degree there is no risk of those cardiovascular catastrophes, which are associated with hypertension. In addition, to maintain good health in this case, it is easier to change without the use of drugs with soft drinks and foods, herbs, physical activity.
But when the pressure is reduced significantly, there is a risk of various complications — for example, the risk of stroke.
“In the case of a significant reduction in pressure slows down the movement of blood, making oxygen and nutrients late. The most affected are the brain and for this reason can develop heart failure,” stated the experts.
Doctors remind that the characteristic sign of hypotension are dizziness, nausea, weakness, drowsiness, confusion, irritability. In those cases, when blood pressure falls to critical indicators and not increased, it is necessary to call an ambulance. This can occur as life-threatening, up to loss of consciousness and coma.