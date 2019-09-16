Low-calorie diet combined with exercise leads to brittle bones
Experts warned of the dangerous combination of a low calorie diet and exercise. They believe that this may increase bone fragility.
The researchers analyzed the presence of fat in the bone marrow. The study was conducted on mice, but this phenomenon is characteristic of all mammals. When adjusting caloric intake in the direction of reducing the nutrient density of the food on 30% it was noted natural weight loss. Simultaneously, scientists identified the increased fat in the bone marrow. The course of the experiment involves the growth of physical activity. It also contributed to the weight loss. Scientists noticed that with the increased activity of the fat content in the bone marrow began to decline. However, with this increased fragility of the bones of animals. Scientists have concluded that this should be considered when developing programs for weight loss.
Scientists continue studies of the influence of fat in the bone marrow on the state of human health. One of the objectives of the research is determination of the relationship between a limited number of calories in the diet and exercise.