Low-carb “keto” diets have some health benefits and some risks
While a diet extremely low in carbohydrates can promote short-term weight loss, they have mixed impact on health indicators that may contribute to risk of heart disease, according to new recommendations from the National lipid Association.
Based on the review of existing research, a scientific statement highlights some of the benefits of the ketogenic diet or a diet very low in carbohydrates, including appetite suppression, reduction of lipids and reduced blood sugar in people with diabetes.
But the keto diet is also associated with the jumps of “bad” cholesterol that can accumulate in the blood vessels and lead to clots, known as cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL’s).
For six months people can lose weight using a popular low-carb diets such as the Atkins diet, Catagena, South beach and Zone, according to the recommendations published in the Journal of clinical lipidology.
But after a year, weight loss from these diets is similar to what people can achieve with the diet that permit more carbohydrates, according to the recommendations. Too low carbohydrate diets can be difficult to adhere to, and they can seriously limit foods rich in nutrients that provides cardiovascular benefits, stress recommendations.
Apparently, there is no significant difference between low-carb and other types of diets for other indicators of cardiometabolic health, such as blood pressure.
“Although some patients prefer a low-carb meal plan that can be reasonable for short periods of time, long-term adherence is problematic, and long-term benefits and risks are not well understood, especially when the ketogenic diet,” said Carol Kirkpatrick, the lead author of the recommendations and researcher at the University of Idaho in Pocatello.
In a ketogenic diet, people usually eat very little carbs and consume a lot of fat, which translates the body into the metabolic state known as ketosis. It can make the body more efficient for burning fat for energy and cause a decrease in the level of sugar in the blood, as shown by previous studies.
Some people who observe the ketogenic diet, has lost two to three times more weight than people with different eating habits, but much of this based on short-term results.
“Weight loss in any diet strategy is challenging and there are many factors that affect a person’s ability to lose weight and maintain this weight loss, said Kirkpatrick. — Behavioral strategies, social support and adequate physical activity have proven to improve weight loss and maintain weight loss, regardless of what type of diet for weight loss is used by a person in need of fat loss”.
In accordance with the recommendations of people who can be helpful to follow a diet with extremely low carbs for two to six months, including people with diabetes and people with high triglyceride levels in the blood.
The recommendations also noted that patients with dangerously high cholesterol history, should avoid keto diet extremely low in carbohydrates.
Andrew Mente, a researcher from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, still need to do more research over longer periods of time to determine whether keto or low-carb diets to be harmful or helpful for people trying to lose weight and improve overall health. which was not involved in the study.
“Because there is no long-term studies of low carb diets and outcomes in health, this review presents only an intermediate marker of risk rather than actual clinical outcomes such as heart attacks, stroke, cardiovascular death, new cases of diabetes and overall performance. mortality,” said the COP by e-mail.
According to Dr. Sarah Seydelmann, a cardiologist and a nutritionist from Bryanskoi and women’s hospital and Harvard medical school in Boston, although diets are not suitable for everyone, most people should aim for a wide variety of healthy foods.
“Ideally, a diet consisting of plants and whole foods, which provides the overall cardioprotective qualities: rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts and legumes; eliminate processed foods and TRANS fats; limit the number of peeled grains, saturated fat, red meat and added sugars, said by e-mail Seydelmann. Adults who are interested in diet with very low or low carb for weight loss should consult their doctor to weigh the risks and benefits of various diets and to participate in the decision-making process”.