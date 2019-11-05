Low level of hemoglobin in women is the norm or do I need to improve?
It is believed that for young women the low level of hemoglobin, normal variant and can increase by various means.
As noted by Dr. Tatiana Shapovalenko, low hemoglobin indicates the presence of iron deficiency anemia. It leads to weakening of the body and reduce its protective forces.
– You must contact your therapist using the survey to find out the cause and find a way to restore it to normal. For low hemoglobin, it is important to consume foods rich in vitamins B6 and B12, folic acid and iron (pomegranate juice, buckwheat porridge, liver, cereals, lean beef) – said the medic.
Hemoglobin (Hb) transports the oxygen from the lungs to cells and carbon dioxide back. This is a very important element of life.
A decrease in its concentration (anaemia or anemia) can cause at best brittle nails and hair, dry skin and muscle cramps, nausea, dizziness. But there is an acute form of anemia, which causes oxygen starvation of the cells, leading to fainting, hallucinations, and even paralysis of the respiratory system.
According to who recommendations, a normal hemoglobin is:
- for children from six months to 5 years — 110 g/l and above;
- for children 5-11 years 115 g/l and more;
- for children age 12-14 and girls and women (15 years and older) — 120 g/l and above;
- for men (15 years and older) — 130-160 g/l.