“Low” Maserati Levante looks like a Subaru WRX
Many experts were skeptical about the Maserati plans to sell 75,000 cars a year by 2018.
Their goal seemed even less feasible after the release of the Ghibli, but hopes Levante were still large because it was a SUV. The company returned to the new special edition, release which is scheduled for 2020. To compete with the Germans has never been easy, but seems akin to mark Alfa Romeo handled it much better because Stelvio and Giulia are involved in many races and this is sincerely pleased with the audience.
According to experts, Levante was the only product that could be expected success. Just Maserati just needed to be less “Italian” and pay more attention to small details of the design. While searching available for cosmetic improvements to one of the foreign editions came across this little work of art.
It’s not a real car, and a three-dimensional model with realistic lighting and the background created by Brad Builds. Massive wings models reflect the style of drift cars and race cars. Italian “stallion” received oversized wheels with a negative departure.
Low stand only helps to emphasize the fact that he is more like a large hatchback than anything else, and an older Subaru WRX is an obvious parallel which can be carried out. When it was rumored that Maserati wants to have their own version of a hot hatchback Giulietta QV, but it never happened.