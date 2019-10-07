Lower back pain may be associated with vitamin D deficiency
British doctors warn that chronic back pain may signal the lack of vitamin D. Material and appropriate content published in the newspaper Express.
The symptoms of deficiency of essential substances arise if a person does not receive enough sunlight. Risks increase between October and early March, when daylight hours shorter. Lack of vitamin D leads to the risk of development of bone deformities such as rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. Large observational studies have found a link between probability condition and chronic lower back pain. The observation was attended by more than 9,000 elderly women. It is the vitamin D deficiency limited their daily activities, as shown by the study of their medical records.
It should be noted, in an earlier study, people with a lack of “sunshine vitamin” was almost two times more likely to experience pain in the leg bones, ribs, or joints. During the winter months, the physicians are advised to consider the possibility to use such foods: fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel, red meat, liver, egg yolk, fortified food products, among which the most fat spreads and some Breakfast cereals. Are and Supplement containing 10 micrograms of the substance.
With regard to risk, then there are couch potatoes and individuals who prefer in the summer months, wear clothing that covers most of the body. There is a connection with skin type.