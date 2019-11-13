Lubrication of the calipers. How, what and why?
If the caliper is greased well enough, or this procedure was not carried out for a long time, the unpleasant sound will quickly force the car owner to draw attention to themselves. Grease the guides of the calipers is selected individually, but the goal unites them — to ensure free movement by reducing the resistance.
Than oil
As a rule, most of the drivers preparing the car for a long trip or just having a seasonal inspection of the machine parts, lubricate your fingers (guides) that will be in the garage. It is often solidol, Litol, and other similar materials. But drivers with experience have long known that there are specific, specialized materials, and in our case it is a lubricant for the calipers.
Important! Cannot be used for lubrication protivomikrobnuu, because the problem lies deeper than just an unpleasant sound. Application protivomikrobnuu grease (solidol, Litol, grafitti, etc.) is fraught with swelling of anthers, breach of containment.
For processing the inner part of the brake system is used for high temperature lubrication of the guides of the calipers. This is necessary to ensure perform the function of lubrication, even under the condition of high temperature over 100 degrees. Quality materials will not lose its properties even when heated to 300 degrees. The market is excited to offer a narrow-purpose grease for guides, and universal. Pricing is also different to each other.
Greasable or replaceable?
Relatively common are the kits produced if not for all cars, for most sure. They are not always produced by the same companies that produce the main parts. It is fraught to run into dubious quality. Moreover, garages are often practiced raskladku finger guides. At first glance, it saves, but upon closer examination you can get into trouble when the finger is wedge. It is best to buy factory parts if you already have decided to change the details of load nodes of the brake system.
But prevention is always better than cure. And prevent the problem in a timely manner lubricating the load balancing nodes. For lubrication you will need to pre-purchase the anthers (they are damaged during disassembly/Assembly, or just crack gradually). Signal for need of additional lubrication will serve as the typical loud knock.