Lucescu commented negatively on the growth of professionalism of the Ukrainian young players
Mircea Lucescu and Andriy Shevchenko
The former coach of “Shakhtar” Mircea Lucescu, the example of the Donetsk team midfielder Viktor Kovalenko, told about the ability of Ukrainian youth to progress.
“The Ukrainian players at a young age is much better than many others in Central Europe. From 17 to 20 years they can win all the Championships. They Mature early. This is a huge problem of Ukrainian football – what happens to players during the period from 19 to 21 years old,” said the Romanian expert in the program “Profootball”.
“Once said that Kavalenka may become a better player than Shevchenko. By the way he started, as he played in the youth Champions League.
Very talented player, but then wilted. Connect it with the problems with psychology, typical for the Ukrainian players. If the world after 19 years, young people grow as professionals in Ukraine, this professionalism is on the decline,” said the former coach of Turkey.
“I don’t think it’s a problem of money. Rather, training and football education. I’m sure it will grow. First at Shakhtar was a playmaker Jadson, he walked away, came Mkhitaryan. Then Henry instantly replaced Teixeira. The same should be with Kovalenko”, – expressed his opinion Lucescu Sr.