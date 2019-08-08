Lucescu is flying to Kiev for talks to lead “Dynamo” – media (updated)
Mircea Lucescu
Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu received an offer to head the Kiev “Dynamo”, according to Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor.
The former coach of “Shakhtar” August 10 will attend the match in Kiev between his former team and “Dynamo” in the third round of the Favbet League/the Premier League.
On the eve of the match 74-year-old Lucescu will hold a meeting with the leadership of “Dynamo”, which must give its final response to the proposal for a change at the helm of “white-blue” 45-year-old Alexander Khatskevich.
Recall that Lucescu has coached Shakhtar since 2004 to 2016.
In 12 years at the helm of Shakhtar Lucescu has won 22 trophies, including the UEFA Cup (2009) and 8 League titles.
The last place of work Lucescu was Turkey, which he left this year.
Update. Mircea Lucescu has denied the rumor from the Romanian media that he allegedly received an offer from Kiev “Dynamo”.
“No, that’s not true. Don’t know who invented it. I will fly to Kiev, because I want to watch the match, but it’s only for yourself. Because I haven’t seen the team. Want to see the match of Shakhtar with Dynamo to see what the level. Information about the offer from “Dynamo” is not true” – quoted by Romanian Football.ua.