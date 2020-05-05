Lucescu named the difficult coach of “Dynamo” during the period of work at Shakhtar
Mircea Lucescu
Ex-coach of Shakhtar Donetsk Mircea Lucescu named the toughest coach of the rival during the period of work in Ukraine.
They turned out to be the ex-coach of “Dynamo” Yuri Semin.
“For 12 years in Ukraine Yuri Semin has been my most difficult opponent when he coached Dynamo Kyiv. Treat him with great respect” – said in an interview with Sport24 74-year-old Romanian specialist.
Note that Semin twice led Dynamo. And at the end of his first coming “Dinamo” met with “Ehteram” in the semi-finals of the 2008/09 UEFA Cup. First leg in Kiev ended in a draw (1:1), and in the return leg on 7 may Ilsinho goal in the 89th minute brought the Pitmen a place in the final of the tournament (2:1) who they are with the same score won the German “Bremen”.