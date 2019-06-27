Lucifer Season 5: Lucifer forced to return to Earth to save Chloe?
Could Lucifer be forced to return to Earth to save Chloe in Lucifer Season 5!
Lucifer and Chloe will experience new difficulties in the next episodes. As you know, in the Lucifer Season 4 Seasonal Finale , the devil returned to hell to show his authority and control the demons. The latter had decided to sow chaos on Earth in the absence of their king. However, the danger will always be present on Earth. Now that the demons have met Chloe, they know that Lucifer has become vulnerable to him. Some people may want to go after the detective, especially if they learn that she is behind the prophecy … But then, will Lucifer be forced to return to Earth to save Chloe in this season? 5 of Lucifer?
Could Chloe be in danger?
It is obvious that Lucifer will return to Los Angeles at some point in this season 5 of Lucifer to find Chloe and live the perfect love with her … However, he may have to come back faster than expected. The mystery around Chloe has not been explored yet and the fact that she is a miracle baby destined to be with Lucifer could put her in danger. If the devil is no longer there to protect her, the demons could come to attack her (if they manage to escape from hell). In any case, a new threat will be expected in these next episodes but we hope a happy-ending for Chloe and Lucifer in the season 5 of Lucifer!
Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video also has plenty of quality shows that you can discover for free during a test available here . The registration is super fast, and allows 30 days of viewing without spending a dime.