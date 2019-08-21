LUCKY SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC IN SEPTEMBER 2019
Luck in September will be connected with a harmonious aspects of Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, as well as the position of Venus and Jupiter in the signs. Venus in the first half of September is in the sign of Virgo, and that VIRGO at this time can be considered one of the luckiest signs of the Zodiac.
Venus will bring to their lives peace and material comfort. It will smooth out the contradictions of their character and focus on a positive view of the world.
Virgo will try to see the good in others and focus only on pleasant and beautiful event. And since Virgo by nature is extremely attentive to detail, good they find in all and in all. So they will have a very quiet, full of pleasant trifles the time they will spend in complete harmony with themselves and surrounding world.
In the second half of September Venus will be in Libra. The SCALES will begin to take in things which it symbolizes. It is money, pleasure, leisure, arts, cultural events, grooming, social life and love.
Since Venus is the ruler of Libra, we can expect that in other cases the Scales will be good luck. This applies especially to those cases in which the Scales are personally interested in self-development, relevance in society and at work, discovering talents, training, improvement of quality of life, improving appearance.
Venus in Libra will bring representatives of this sign are filled with pleasant experiences, recreation and diplomatic, polite socializing days.
Jupiter in September is in the sign of Sagittarius. This is a very powerful situation for him – in his own sign. It would seem that he just has ARCHERS to shower the blessings. But his work will intervene malefic influence of other planets, so Archers take only the third place among the luckiest signs of the Zodiac. They are lucky only on 28-29 September.
In the rest of the time luck will need to fight, and sometimes Jupiter himself will demonstrate the archers their ugly side is to promise but not fulfill, give “free” what you then have to pay to give gifts that Archers are unlikely to be happy.
September 1 – Trin of mercury with Uranus will bring good luck to VIRGO and GEMINI. This aspect is related to sudden luck in communication, suddenly came timely information, useful advice, a good original idea for the work or health, success on the road, when you move, if you change the office.
Gemini and Virgo need not to fear change and be open to innovations, they are life will only get better. Encouraged free thought and a willingness to act outside the box.
Uranus is unpredictable, and you are unlikely to know in advance what will happen. Therefore, do not make any plans for the day – you still have to change them so as not to miss out on windfall.
On 28 and 29 September sekstilâ of Venus with Jupiter will bring good luck for TAURUS and LIBRA. The Taurus will be new opportunities at work. We can talk about a comfortable arrangement of office furniture, improving the working schedule, simple and pleasant work, good pay, friendships, employment in gainful employment.
Libra will be lucky in matters related to beauty, appearance, popularity, creative self-realization, relationships with others. They will be more opportunities to develop their talents. Will the successful running of procedure, visiting the hairdresser, dentist, plastic surgeon.
Well will the photo shoot, casting. Charm, a pleasant manner and good taste Weights will appreciate the surrounding. They can count on the support of influential people and success in social life.