Lucky star NOVEMBER: Which Zodiac signs will find long-awaited love and happiness
Autumn is in full swing and ahead of us its the final month – November. Dark clouds crawling across the sky, the cold wind penetrating under the clothes, drizzling cold needles of rain – all this make our lives uncomfortable and a little sad. And so I want simple human happiness, warmth and caring of a loved one, peace of mind and confidence in your present and future.
In this article we want to talk about what the signs of the Zodiac November will bring happy changes in your personal life.
October 14 will be a full Moon in Aries and it will launch the mechanisms that will have a strong impact on our lives for the next month.
The October full Moon – the full Moon of the Hunter, so it occurs after the Harvest moon. At this time our ancestors went hunting began to stock up food for the long cold winter months.
Aries is a fire sign that represents the endless energy, power and pressure, and the companion of the moon Pluto transforms and multiplies the force.
All Zodiac signs have a huge change in your personal life and even those who are in a current relationship, you feel them fully. November will bring a balance of forces in the pair and if one of the partners up to this point occupied a dominant position, but now everything will fall into place and balance in the relationship is reached.
The October full Moon prepares us for the active and positive Nov. Now is the time to think and plan, but next month should start to be active and to achieve your goals. We will be able to take full responsibility for your life and for your relationships with other people. The universe will help us feel confident and will not allow us suppressing manipulation.
Many of us are a long time in a toxic and negative relationships for fear of losing a partner and stay alone. All is correct a full Moon and happy November, they will help to break the shackles of fear and help you start living happily and confidently in themselves and their abilities.
The universe teaches us to seek what we really are worthy. We are all responsible for their lives and an important task is to purify it from negative things and people.
November will be rich in romantic love emotions, but some of the signs of the Zodiac is reflected particularly strongly.
New friends and a fateful meeting expect Leos and Libras. In your life, major changes will occur in the personal sphere, which will radically change your life. The representatives of these characters are paired, it is possible to change status, the offer of marriage, changes in the relations and their transition to deeper and more sensual level, as well as possibly the news about the new addition to the family.
Free signs of being in a state of high communicability and sociability, can make new prospective Dating and subsequent relationships.
Will not be deprived of romantic success and Sagittarius Capricorn. You’re lucky in many areas of your life, including financial and healthcare. Don’t give up hope, join in energetically active flow of life and enjoy every happy day of my life!
Improvement in personal life expect for the Rams, and Bullocks. Change can be very different, but in the end you will get what you have been seeking and what he wanted. Everyone has their own concept of happiness, and the universe now is very open and receptive to your desires. Dream, think, plan your future and you will hear. The important point will be the fast solution of all household questions and needs, many of the problems in this area would resolve themselves.
October and November — a period of transformation. Be prepared for the future. This period begins with the full moon in Aries, and Aries is the first sign of the zodiacal cycle, so our life will be full of interesting adventures, vitality and positive emotions!