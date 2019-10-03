“Lugano” – “Dynamo”: online video goals of the match in the Europa League
Thursday, October 3, Kyiv Dynamo will play the match of 2nd round group stage of the Europa League against Swiss “Lugano”. The beginning of the fight, which will take place in St. Gallen at the stadium “Libunpack”, at 22:00 Kiev time (21:00 Kyiv).
ONLINE LIVE MATCH OF EUROPA LEAGUE “LUGANO” — “DINAMO”
After the first round matches of the teams were in different mood. The people of Kiev with a minimum score beat the house Swedish malmö — 1:0 (Buyalsky, 84). Thus the “white-blue” ended a nightmare for a series of six matches without a win in all competitions. But the “Lugano” on the road with the same score lost to the Danish “Copenhagen” (Santos 50). This season, the Swiss is just two victories in 12 appearances in all competitions.
All goals and interesting moments of the match in St. Gallen you can check on the website “FACTS” in this news.
Recall that in a live match “Lugano” — “Dinamo” can be viewed on the TV channel “Football 1” (broadcast starts at 22:00).
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
