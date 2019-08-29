Lugansk “dawn” is not lost “Hispaniola”, but still flew out of the Europa League: the match highlights of the match
Thursday, August 29, in Kiev on “Slavutych-Arena” hosted the return match of a round a playoffs of League of Europe in which Lugansk “dawn” took Spanish “español”.
Europa League-round of the playoffs, second leg
“Zarya” (Lugansk, Ukraine) — Espanyol (Spain) — 1:1 (first match — 1:3)
Zarya: Shevchenko, Timchik, Abu Hannah, Cebarco, Mickle, Ivanisenya, Kochergin, Lednev (Yurchenko, 68), Gromov (Rusin, 58), Khomchenovskyy, Budkovskyy (Bondage, 81).
Espanyol: D. Lopez, H. Lopez, Marmol, Villa, Vila, Granero, Rock, Darder (Sanchez, 66), Melinda, Ferreira (Woo, 73), Vargas (Campusano, 77).
Goals: Lednev (54), Rusin (78) — Ferreira (34), Vargas (62).
After an away defeat in the suburbs of Barcelona a week ago, the coach and the players of “Dawn” it was clear that in advance put my hands out they are not going. Mentor of Luhansk Viktor Skripnik at the pre-match press conference talked about the fact that the players want to jump over your head and please with his play and, more importantly, the result, the fans that will come on Thursday evening on the podium, “Slavutich-Arena”.
And, it is worth to pay tribute to the players of Zorya, they demonstrated that head coach with deeds. Zorya felt true masters of the field. The team of Viktor Skripnik actively ran forward, hoping to score an early goal, which would greatly facilitate their task, and the chances were. Already in the opening meeting Kochergin and Gromov made to sweat most experienced Diego Lopez, in 2014 won the Champions League in the squad of real Madrid. A little later Lednev was the first time to play on the rebound and shot from outside the penalty area, but the ball, unfortunately, whistled just over the bar, and then Budkovskyy closed a head a canopy with penal, but this time the goalkeeper stood in the way of the ball.
But Espanyol, keeping the onslaught of the hosts, scored almost with his first goal-scoring chance. After a canopy with angular Facundo Ferreyra jumped out above all and headed the ball into the net, celebrating a goal with crossed arms — apparently, thus paying tribute to Shakhtar Donetsk, which appeared in the period 2013-2018 and with whom he became three times champion of Ukraine and winner of the Cup and super Cup in our country.
Scoring the ball, Facundo Ferreyra said Hello to Shakhtar Donetsk, for which he played in 2013–2018.
After the break, “Dawn” managed to score a goal, and he went out, I should say, feast for the eyes. Lednev intercepted the ball in midfield, bounced past the defender, ran to the penalty area and a powerful blow of metres with 15-ti drove the ball into the corner.
Before the end of normal time remained more than half an hour of the game, and the fans of “Dawn” offered a ray of hope for a positive outcome of the two-legged tie. However, it smoldered long — until the moment when the Rock brought a brilliant pass against one-on-one with the Keeper Vargas, and he confidently beat Shevchenko in the melee.
Is to pay tribute to Luhansk, which, even in such a hopeless situation continued to search for happiness at gate of the rival and managed to equalise. The partners brought to the gate of Rusina on loan from Dynamo Kyiv striker beat in the penalty area a defender and skillfully shot into the far corner. But, unfortunately, for success according to the results of the two-legged tie had to score much more…
Thus, the “dawn” has ceased playing in the League of Europe, where Ukraine was left with two representatives of “Dynamo” and “Alexandria”.
The remaining matches of the round of the playoffs of the Europa League has brought the following results:
“Karabakh” (Azerbaijan) — “Lynnfield” (Northern Ireland) — 2:1 (first match — 2:3)
“Riga” (Latvia) — “Copenhagen” (Denmark) — 1:0 (1:3)
BATE (Belarus) — “Astana” (Kazakhstan) — 2:0 (0:3)
PAOK (Greece) — “Slovan” (Slovakia) — 3:2 (0:1)
AIK (Sweden) — Celtic (Scotland) — 1:4 (0:2)
“Bnei Yehuda” (Israel) — Malmo (Sweden) — 0:1 (0:3)
“Apollo” (Cyprus) — PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — 0:4 (0:3)
Molde (Norway) — “The Guerrilla” (Serbia) — 1:1 (1:2)
“Spartak” (Russia) — Braga (Portugal) — 1:2 (0:1)
Hapoel (Beer Sheva, Israel) — “Feyenoord” (Netherlands) — 0:3 (0:3)
“Trabzonspor” (Turkey) — AEK (Greece) — 0:2 (3:1)
“Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — “Suduva” (Lithuania) — 4:2 (0:0)
The team of Serhiy Rebrov with Zubkov and Haratine in the “basis” and substitute Ignatenko with great difficulty made his way into the main draw of the Europa League (Budapesti during the match conceded — 0:1).
Rijeka (Croatia) — “Gent” (Belgium) — 1:1 (1:2)
Goal by Ukrainian defender Igor Plastun not only saved Gent from defeat, but also led the Belgians in the group stage of the Europa League.
Maribor (Slovenia) V Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — 2:2 (0:0)
“Antwerp” (Belgium) — AZ (Netherlands) — 1:3 in extra time (1:1)
After removal from the field for 35 minutes ex-Dynamo forward Dieumerci Mbokani, the Belgians were able to score shorthanded, and with 74 minutes “Antwerp” and all fought… down to nine men. The offender “Mariupol” AZ 90 minutes, turned the showdown into overtime, and the 96th, 102nd and 113th Doge playing without two players of the home team.
“Eintracht Frankfurt” (Germany) — Strasbourg (France) — 3:0 (0:1)
“Dudelange” (Luxembourg) — “Ararat Armenia” (Armenia) — 2:1, on penalties — 5:4 (1:2)
“The Wolves” (England) — Torino (Italy) — 2:1 (3:2)
Rangers (Scotland) — Legia (Poland) — 1:0 (0:0)
“Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal) — “Steaua” (Romania) — 1:0 (0:0)
Friday, 30 August, in Monaco “Dynamo” and “Alexandria” will learn their opponents in the group stage of the second most important club tournament of the Old world.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of procedure of the UEFA Europa League draw. Beginning at 14:00.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
