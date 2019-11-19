Luis Enrique after the death of 9-year-old daughter again led the national team of Spain (photo)
The President of Federation of football of Spain Louis Rubiales confirmed that 49-year-old Luis Enrique (pictured) returned to the post of chief coach of the national team that won the permit in final tournament of Euro-2020.
As you know, former player of real Madrid and Barcelona, the Olympic champion of 1992, Luis Enrique left the Spanish national team in June, 2019 in connection with a serious illness 9-year-old daughter Xan, who then died at the end of August.
Luis Enrique with his daughter Xana
After the resignation of the specialist team was headed by his assistant, Robert Moreno, under whom Sergio Ramos and company have won seven wins and two draws, advancing to the finals of the European championship.
Under the supervision of Robert Moreno of the Spanish national team never lost a match
“It is important that you know the truth. Let’s talk about what happened. Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique returns to the national team. June 19, we met with Robert Moreno. That day we signed the contract in which it was clear that if Luis Enrique will be able to return, he will return to the post of head coach. No one here can feel deceived”, — quotes the words of Louis Rubiales Sport.es.
Recall that under the leadership of Luis Enrique, Barcelona in season 2014/2015 won the championship and the Spanish Cup and the Champions League, the UEFA super Cup and club world Cup. Also Enrique before joining the Spanish national team also led the “Salto” and “Roma”.
Photo Getty Images
