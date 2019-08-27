Lukaku has set a nice record, scoring a goal in the first match with “inter” (video)
August 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Romelu Lukaku
In Italy started the Series A.
Inter Milan under the guidance of new coach, Antonio Conte took the club Lecce.
Match on “San Siro” ended in a crushing victory for the hosts 4:0.
One of the goals was scored by the Nerazzurri newcomer Romelu Lukaku, for whom this was the official debut match for his new team.
Note that the 26-year-old Belgian scored a goal in the first match of the championship already in the 4th team in a row. Earlier Romelu scored in his debut English Premier League, playing for “West Bromwich Albion”, “Everton” and “Manchester United”, according to Squawka. Recall Lukaku moved to inter from Manchester United this summer. The amount of the transaction is approximately EUR 75 million.