Lukaku set galeatomy record against Belgium (video)
October 11, 2019
Romelu Lukaku
On the eve of the Belgian team, beating San Marino with the score 9:0, became the first participant of the final stage of Euro 2020.
Twice in the “red devils” noted striker Romelu Lukaku.
Thus, the forward Milan “Intera” has become the first in the history of Belgium, which has achieved the mark of 50 goals scored in the national team shirt.
Note that the second goal against San Marino was for the 26-year old player 51.
For this he needed the 83 match, the official Twitter RocNationSports.
In the current selection for Euro 2022 Lukaku has played four matches and scored six goals.
