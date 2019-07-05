Lukashenko amused Network ridiculous gift for Putin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was being generous and gave my colleague something, and chocolate.

The sweetness was sugar-free, said the Belarusian leader. Related video shared on Twitter by the journalist of the Kremlin pool Dmitry Smirnov.

“It’s chocolate, but without sugar. Vegetable, but it is bitter,” – said the footage Lukashenko, Putin handing out sweets.

Users ridiculed another attempt of the Belarusian leader to suck up to the Russian counterpart. Commentators also noted that the chocolate was probably produced in Belarus from his native Bulba (potato). Chocolate without cocoa and sugar compared with alcohol without alcohol.

“It’s chocolate, but without cocoa on a clean Bulba, no sugar, but bitter, Chocolate without sugar. It’s like vodka without alcohol!”, The “hustler”, “chocolate without Chocolate. Disgusting,” wrote in the comments.

