Lukashenko: Belarus will sign documents on integration with Russia, if they would be contrary to its Constitution (PHOTOS)

Belarus does not sign the roadmap for the integration with Russia, if they contradict the Constitution and threaten its sovereignty. About it as transfers TASS, said on Sunday to journalists by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko.

“Any document I have will not be signed if it would be contrary to the Constitution and the fundamental principles of our society. And the most important principles is the sovereignty and independence of our state”, – he stressed.

According to him, “here is all open”. In his words, “Belarus is not a Freeloader and wants her to be.” He cited the example of the USA, which started a trade war with China “because of the deficit in the trade balance in the hundreds of billions of dollars.”

“And you know what the trade deficit we have with Russia? Under nine billion dollars annually, – Lukashenka noted. – Where do I get these nine billion to pay Russia for those goods that we buy? The money you earn in the Russian market”.

However, Lukashenka expressed the opinion that Belarusians have built barriers and not allowed on the Russian market for certain types of goods. “Is that right? No. Of course, we are at war with Russia won’t like America and China. But this is wrong,” – said Lukashenko.

According to him, when countries enter into Association, they hope to gradually improve its economy. “What is happening? Every year we slip a new environment. We are in the economy is always something to lose and lose. Who needs a Union? he asked. – Here our position. Knows the President of Russia, we are friends, I revealed to him unable to say it”.

He noted that not being in a Union with Russia Minsk “every year loses and conditions deteriorate.” “It is not normal, so if we talk about the economy, we make no claims and do not ask. We demand, as we agreed, equal conditions for economic entities, people, – said Lukashenko. – That would be a Union.”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also said that Russia every year puts the Republic of new conditions.

“When you come into some sort of Union, you expect that every month, the year will not be worse than before. What happens to us. Every year we slip a new environment, and we are constantly in the economy, we lose, lose and lose”, – said Lukashenka to journalists on Sunday in Minsk.

“Excuse the hell need this Union,” he added.

Lukashenko said that Minsk does not sign the integration documents with Moscow, if it would threaten the sovereignty of the Republic. “No document will be signed by me if it would be contrary to the Constitution and the fundamental principles of our society. And the main principle – sovereignty and independence,” – said the President of Belarus. The announcement came on the eve of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union state on November 19 in Moscow.

He also stressed that the Republic does not create with Russia a military Alliance. “Never will,” he said. Thus, the President appealed to the Polish journalist not to write unverified information.

Finally, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday about his intention to run for elections of the Republic scheduled for 2020.

“I will offer my candidacy, and people will make a choice”, – said Lukashenka to journalists, speaking about the prospects of participation in the upcoming presidential race in 2020 and is expected in 2025.

However, he noted he did not cling to this post.

“I bruised my fingers will not hold this chair – said Lukashenko. But, if you ask me, I will never withdraw his candidacy”.

Lukashenko did not rule out that the next presidential election in Belarus will take place in summer 2020.

“The end of August deadline. I think summer these elections,” – said Lukashenko. Commenting on the remark that in the summer people are on vacation, the President said that anyone who wants to vote. “Winter is silly when we immediately after these elections [parliamentary] will appoint the next elections. And the opposition is not ready for these elections, I will say that Lukashenko disabled them and conduct the election for ourselves,” said the President