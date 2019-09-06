Lukashenko believes that Belarus and Ukraine can host the Olympics
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed the opinion that the country, together with Ukraine and Russia to spend summer Olympics, BelTA informs.
“Of course, we find it difficult to compete with giants (the big countries – approx. LB.ua), but, say, Ukrainians or Russians we are able to hold the Olympics. The facilities for the Olympics are ready.
Can easily with them to host the Olympics. And here mostly to spend the summer in Belarus”, Lukashenka is quoted by the publication.
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in July said he wanted to hold in Ukraine the Olympics.
The next summer Olympic games 2020 will be held in Tokyo, Paris in 2024 and the Los Angeles-2028.
Recall Lukashenko congratulated Zelensky victory in the presidential election.