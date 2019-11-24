Lukashenko boasted that Belarus has created a secure governmental connection is that it is already being exported
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the activities of the country, relating to the “closed” government, respect abroad, and Belarusian specialists at the request of the leaders of a number of countries have developed such a relationship. It is reported by RIA Novosti.
Lukashenka said at a meeting on the development of the system of protected government communications — fixed and mobile. “Many of the systems we have created, including closed connection, are respected in foreign countries. Even me, the heads of state are asking: do we want such as in Belarus, a reliable connection,” said the Belarusian leader.
He also said that Minsk has already developed such a relationship for some of the heads of state did not specify for whom it is. According to him, developments of Belarusian specialists bring the country a lot of money.
In addition, the President said that he had instructed the Operational and analytical center of Belarus to check the work of the KGB in the field of “closed” connection.