Lukashenko called the event in Zhytomyr “area of regions of Russia”
October 6, 2019
The dictator was surprised by Zelensky.
The confusion occurred on the Forum of regions in Zhytomyr, where there was a meeting of President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and Lukashenko:
— When at us in 2012 was more than eight billion turnover. Because it fell to me to four. And you know, Vladimir Aleksandrovich, the area of the regions of Russia, direct contacts between the heads of the regions…
— Ukraine, — corrected him Zelensky.
I was scared, do I, Mr Putin said.
— Thank God for that.
Sorry, of course you understand, Lukashenka said and again began to read the papers.