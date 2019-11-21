Lukashenko came to a funny caricature with a pitchfork because of harsh statements about Russia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko came to a ridiculous caricature after the statement of doubt at the expense of Union with Russia.
Picture artist Sergey Elkina published edition of Deutsche Welle.
“But dad the agreement about integration of Belarus and Russia to sign is not in a hurry…”, — has signed the caricature.
The picture painted Lukashenko with a pitchfork in the national costume. Also behind him the fence depicted Putin, who allegedly said, “Hey, boss! Join our Union.”
Recall, Lukashenka noted that Minsk does not sign the integration documents with Moscow, if it would threaten the sovereignty of the Republic. According to him, Russia every year the Republic puts new conditions, and they interfere with the economy.