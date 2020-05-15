Lukashenko dissatisfied with the price of Russian gas
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that at present, Russia sells Belarus natural gas is about two times more expensive than European countries, particularly Germany.
As the Wave passes, this reports the press service of the head of state.
It is noted that Lukashenko during a meeting with Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas noted that the price of Russian gas for the Republic is 127 dollars per thousand cubic meters.
“Yesterday I received information that Russia sells natural gas in Europe in this difficult period, to $ 70: 65-68 dollars, but not $ 127, for Belarus”, — stressed the President of Belarus.
In addition to this, he asked the Prime Minister that at the moment taken to reduce natural gas prices for Belarus.
“Well this is not the case, I’m not talking about the 75th anniversary that Germany sell natural gas to $ 70, as I have information (everything was), but not 127 dollars, for Belarus”, — was indignant Lukashenko with Russia’s actions.
It should be noted that recently, the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Belarus has deprived of accreditation of film crew of the Russian First channel and expelled the journalist Alexey Kruchinina for the plot of coronavirus infection.