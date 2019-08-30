Lukashenko gave the gift to Trump the dagger, and his wife, Melania, something made of linen (video)
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, 30 Aug celebrating its 65th anniversary, on the eve of the anniversary met in Minsk with the US presidential Advisor for national security John Bolton. After the official talks, the Belarusian leader gave gifts to the us President and his wife. For Donald trump Lukashenko presented the Bolton cutlass. And Melania gave something of flax — the “what,” he said. But the edition Tut.by reports that it was the tablecloth and napkins. “Product of Belarusian flax. Probably in America, this cloth no longer produced. Give this to Melania. It’s a female. Because it is relevant to the Slavic world,” — said Lukashenko. Former model Melania, as you know, was born in Slovenia.
Sam Bolton has received the personal use of the products under the brand “President”, including chocolate without the sugar and vodka, and the album Heritage of Belarus. “It’s about Belarus. You will look through and see what Belarus,” — said Lukashenko. “And tell your President the warmest congratulations from the Belarusian people. The roots of his son-in-law of Kushner — here in Belarus,” — said the head of state, referring to her husband’s daughter Ivanka trump Jared Kushner. The grandfather and grandmother of Jared’s father’s side of Iofi Berkovich and Raisa Kushner, survived the Holocaust in the city of Novogrudsk the Belarusian SSR, were married in Budapest in 1945, and then immigrated to the United States.
After a meeting with Bolton Lukashenko went to the infield to pick watermelons. Helped Alexander G. a group of girls of model appearance.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter