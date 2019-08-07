Lukashenko has appointed elections to the upper and lower chambers of Parliament of Belarus on 7 and 17 November (PHOTO)

Loading...

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed decrees about appointment of elections to the Council of the Republic and the House of representatives of the National Assembly, which respectively will be held on 7 and 17 November 2019. On Monday reported the press service of the Belarusian head of state.

“The head of state Alexander Lukashenko on 5 August signed decrees N N 293 and 294 of the election in the Council of the Republic and the House of representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus the 7th convocation. They will be respectively 7 and 17 Nov 2019,” – said the press service of the Belarusian leader. This information leads TASS.

The decrees provide that the CEC in accordance with its terms of reference arrange for the holding of elections and exercise control over execution of the legislation on elections.

According to the documents, the local Councils of deputies, Executive and administrative bodies shall, not later than October 8, 2019 to conduct the nomination of candidates to the members of the Council of the Republic. In turn, state bodies, other organizations shall provide for the implementation of measures on preparation and holding of elections to the House of representatives. In addition, the Council of Ministers was instructed to ensure financing of expenses on preparation and holding of elections in both houses at the expense of the Republican budget.

The house of representatives consists of 110 deputies elected on the basis of universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot. The candidate must be a citizen of Belarus who have reached the age of 21. The Council of the Republic is the chamber of territorial representation. It consists of 64 people. Eight of them are appointed by the President, others choose by secret ballot of local Councils of deputies of base level of eight senators from each region and Minsk city.

We will remind, on elections in 2016, the opposition of Belarus for the first time in 20 years, won a seat in the lower house of Parliament. There were a member of the United civil party Anna Konopacka and Deputy of the organization “Belarusian language Society” Elena Anisim.

Meanwhile, the opposition declared the elections fraudulent. According to the Deputy head of the movement “For freedom” Yuri Hubarevich, we can say that the government has appointed all 110 deputies.